Storm Track 3 Forecast: Comfortable today, then a cooler and wet work week

A Frost Advisory has been issued until 9 this morning for the cold temperatures that we have across the state today.

The morning will begin in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon will be warmer. Highs range from the 60s to the upper 70s with wind from the south until a front turns it around to a northerly flow.

A brief sprinkle or two is possible overnight, but better rain chances come later in the week.

More clouds expected to start the work week. The rain chances are frequent, but rainfall accumulation will not be impressive.

Rain chances slowly increase towards the end of the week. Widespread showers and storms look more promising on Thursday and Friday.

Cooler air will come in with these systems so we can’t rule out the possibility of snow in the north then storms in the south.

Temperatures tumble into the work week. You will want to keep the jacket and the umbrella around after today.