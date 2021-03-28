Storm Track 3 Forecast: Comfortable today, warm and windy tomorrow

Clouds are few and far between over Kansas this morning. The sunrise is picture perfect.

This afternoon we will warm to the 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure, moving to the south, will be to thank to keep skies clear through a good portion of tomorrow as well.

Temperatures keep warming with the help of southerly wind to the upper 70s with an 80 or two sprinkled in out west. Because of the warm and windy conditions, we will need to monitor fire conditions today, but especially tomorrow. A Fire Weather Watch in effect for most of our southern and central counties from Monday afternoon to Monday evening.

Wind today is not looking too bad. Sustained about 5-15 mph with stronger gusts above 20 mph.

Tomorrow is much windier with sustained wind above 25 mph and gusts exceeding 50 mph through central and eastern Kansas.

A low pressure system and cold front will track through the plains on Tuesday. The main impact will be the crash in temperatures down to the 50s and low 60s. 40s are not surprising in the northwest.

Rain still does not look impressive with this system through the mid week, but anytime we see a dip in the temperatures like this, we should expect some sort of shower or storm. Models will give more details in the days to follow. Temperatures rebound and more sun will follow as we end the work week and start the weekend.