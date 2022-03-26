A cool and crisp morning will turn to a comfortable and spring-like afternoon. Those to the northeast will be the coolest this afternoon, with temperatures coming in significantly warmer in southwest Kansas. We will see a range from the upper 50s to the upper 70s. A few spots could even touch 80 degrees. Aside from a few sprinkles early, we will see a few clouds floating through from time to time.

This is a relatively quiet weekend. Most of us will see near or even above average temperatures through Sunday. Highs in the 60s will eventually turn to the 80s on Tuesday.

We will ramp up our winds and moisture Tuesday afternoon. This will set the stage for our next storm system that could bring some stronger activity to the state. Right now, it looks like Tuesday evening is the window we need to watch, mainly in the eastern half of the state. As a cold front comes through, a few storms could potentially become severe. Something to watch!

This storm system could leave some lingering showers on Wednesday, potentially mixing with a little snow out west. Any accumulations would only be minor.

Colder air is pulled into the region for the second half of the week. Highs likely only stay in the 50s as we move into next weekend.

3/26/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 63 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 37 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 63 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 40 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears