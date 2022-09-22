We are all safely on the cooler side of the cold front. Fall officially begins today and it feels every bit of it.

Temperatures have turned below average for this time of year. Clouds hold strong this evening as the next round of showers develops out west.

This tracks east through the state heading into early Friday morning.

Friday morning lows look chilly yet again as our crisp fall feel continues. We will notice this pattern across many of our upcoming nights.

Clouds will also clear from the west to the east Friday. Highs will be warmer but comfortable and reminiscent of fall. Highs will range from the upper 70s through the 80s.

This weekend will be a beauty! We have another wind shift that will reinforce milder temperatures this Sunday. It will be ideal for being outdoors. This weekend is McConnell Air Force Base’s Open House and Air Show. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days but both should offer up and good time. Be sure to meet Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologists Warren Sears and Lucy Doll in the STEM hangar. We will have Storm Tracker 3 and many experiments to share!

High pressure builds in next week. Our chances for rain do not look great at all. Winds will be light and temperatures will be near the norm offering up a pleasant stretch of fall weather for the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman