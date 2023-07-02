A mild, calm morning with lows in the 50s and 60s will lead into a warm afternoon as we head toward seasonal averages in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear in central Kansas and we will stay dry there, but western Kansas has a possibility of rain this evening as storms move east from Colorado.

Some of these may be severe with damaging winds over 60mph and hail up to golf ball size.

Storms die out after sunset and we spend most of the night dry into Monday with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will again be mostly dry and a touch hotter with highs in the 90s.

Most of Kansas stays dry but we will have the possibility of seeing some pop up storms in the afternoon particularly in south-central Kansas, though chances of rain are 20% or lower.

The 4th of July will be a toasty day with mid to upper 90s possible, but triple digit highs are not looking likely. Still a day to remember heat safety and stay hydrated outdoors!

In the evening, there is a possibility of storms that may interfere with firework displays particularly across northern Kansas and into Nebraska. It doesn’t look like a washout, but there may be some rain delays.

Off and on storm chances persist into the coming week, with another cold front dropping in by Wednesday. This will send high temperatures well below normal to the upper 70s and lower 80s possibly later in the week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.