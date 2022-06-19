Storms are diurnally driven today, or built by the heat of the sunshine. They formed this afternoon. The greater concentration is in eastern Colorado and Western Kansas. One or two may pop-up in areas just west of I-135 over the next couple of hours, but we stand a better chance of a random shower or storm farther west. Once sunset hits, these will disappear. We are lacking key ingredients for severe weather. Storms will have limited rain potential to about a tenth of an inch. Lightning will be possible with a brief cooldown if you encounter any of this rain.

The heat builds back for another day Monday into Tuesday with highs returning to the 90s and triple digits. A huge area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere to our southeast is driving this repeated heat.

Heat Advisories will continue to be issued daily for the highest heat potential and humidity where heat indices will be most strenuous.

We will not have much relief during the overnights as warm temps linger with higher humidity values farther east.

Winds will be stronger out west into Monday as our next front approaches.

More spotty showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon with a higher likelihood out west. A storm or two may be stronger with gusty winds but the overall severe threat is low.

The front gets closer on Tuesday with a better shot of showers and thunderstorms. Those farther north and west stand to be in better position for this isolated rain chance. Wichita, south central and southeastern Kansas may have to wait until late Tuesday night or Wednesday as this front shifts farther south.

As this boundary hovers overhead, it will create a separation from hotter temps to the south and milder to the north. The warmth surges back north Thursday through Saturday. Where the boundary resides farther north stands to see more isolated showers and storms. Highs will climb again for those south of this feature.

Next weekend, models are hinting at another front working to the south by Sunday. This will ultimately create a temperature divide and bring storm chances into play. We are drying out further at an alarming rate right now. We need any moisture we can gather ASAP!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman