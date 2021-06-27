Storm Track 3 Forecast: Continual spotty storm chances, cooler temperatures settle in

A stalled and broken frontal boundary is sitting over the state still early Sunday morning. This is dividing the state temperature wise and humidity wise.

Those out west are nice and cool with some even in the lower 50s. Those closer to Wichita and SE Kansas are starting the day humid with temperatures sitting near 70.

An area of rain is focused across SE KS and South Central KS where the best moisture is available.

As we work through the morning, that area of rain could clip some of our SE counties in the KSN viewing area. This will include chances for light rain in Wichita.

Other than that, the frontal system will continue to work out of here today, but very slowly. Highs will be cool again in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances stick around this afternoon during the peak heating of the day along the remnants of that front. Most of these showers and storms will be of the pop-up variety and rather short lived. They should be up and down across the state, but due to their small size, most will find themselves dry.

We’ll hold onto these slim storm chances through the afternoon and evening.



A larger system tries to move in overnight bringing more widespread rain chances, especially to southern KS, for Monday. Right now it looks like the best rain chances on Monday come in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected with overnight/Monday activity.



Multiple slim storm chances stick around for most of this upcoming week. Temperatures stay below average as well. We can thank a large dip in the jet stream that is bringing cooler air to the Midwest and HOT air to the west coast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears