Winds out of the south will help usher some much warmer air back into the state. Most of us will start the day on the chilly side before making a run at the 70s and 80s by the afternoon. I am expecting a mostly sunny sky early in the day before some clouds start to spread in out west later in the day.

While it will be windy at times today, we are not expecting near the gusts like this past week. Generally, winds will be out of the south between 10 and 25 mph, with gusts upward of 30 mph across central Kansas.

This is enough to prompt high fire danger yet again. With gusty winds, dry ground and low humidity, fires can and will get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for parts of southwest through north central Kansas through this evening. Burning is NOT advised for anyone, even outside the warned area.

Warm temperatures will stick with us through the weekend. We will notice more windy conditions through Sunday but highs hang out in the 70s. This is a mild spring stretch through Tuesday.

A few thunderstorms are possible later in the day on Sunday along an advancing boundary, mainly across southern Kansas.

As the tap into a bit more moisture, an isolated cell could become strong to severe. A marginal risk is painted across south central and southeast Kansas through late Sunday.

The storm chances do not end here. We have to watch multiple waves of energy working through the state early next week. I am keeping an eye specifically on Tuesday evening for the potential for strong to severe storms across eastern Kansas. All storm types look possible.

Stay with us for details over the next few days as we get a better idea of where the overall storm system will track. This could also leave us stronger storms on Wednesday as well across eastern Kansas.

4/9/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S/SE 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 55 Wind: SE/SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears