Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool and cloudy today, warming for the workweek

Another cold morning will lead to a cold afternoon. Those in the panhandle received some snow showers overnight, but moisture was not as available for our Kansas counties. The system is out of the state and tracking south.

Clouds brought in from this system will stick around today. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A high pressure system sets in and clears out clouds later today and tonight. More sunshine is expected in the days ahead.

Tomorrow begins the warm up that will go through mid week. Temperatures warming to the 40s on Monday, the 50s by Tuesday and we will stay in the upper 50s through Thursday.

A cool down will come towards the end of the work week. Mostly sunny and dry during the week as well.