Hello, cooler temperatures! It will be a cloudy and comfortable afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will fizzle out as we head into the later half of the day, and cloud cover will eventually break up overnight.

As skies clear out for Thursday, temperatures will begin to climb back towards our seasonal average, with highs nearing 90 degrees. We continue to warm up on Friday before our next big rainmaker arrives for the weekend.

We are watching for a few storms to bubble up tomorrow afternoon and evening in Northwest Kansas that could be strong to severe at times. Rain will mainly stay along and north of I-70 tomorrow, with South Kansas remaining dry.

The main concerns with any storms that form will be strong winds and large hail.

Storms will fire up again Friday evening as unsettled conditions continue. Western Kansas will miss out on the rain, but Central Kansas should see its fair share of showers Friday night.

Portions of Northcentral Kansas will see strong storms that could reach severe criteria at times with strong winds and large hail.

Rain chances follow us into the rest of the weekend as a cold front tracks across the state. Temperatures fall back into the 80s before we dry out at the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll