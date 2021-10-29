Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool and crisp for the Halloween weekend, big changes next week

The biggest weather story today is going to be the slight decrease in wind gusts out there. We will still see a stiff breeze out of the north/northwest, but gusts will only be to 30 mph and not 60 mph like yesterday.

Winds out of the north will help keep us cool, with highs remaining in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Frost Advisories go into place tonight as our temperatures dip down near that freezing mark. Cover up those sensitive plants if you have any still out.

We should see a good deal of sunshine this weekend with our temperatures warming to the upper 60s by Saturday.

Late weekend we will watch our next storm system move into the the region from the northwest. This will cool our temperatures way down for next week, but first it could bring a few in northwest Kansas a light rain/snow mix. This would be Sunday night into Monday. Accumulations are not expected as of now.

A few slim rain chances will linger into the middle part of next week, but our highs will struggle. We can expect many days with highs only in the 50s to begin the month of November.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears