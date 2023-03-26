A cooler north flow of air has taken over. We have chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s to start our Sunday. A southwest flow of mid-level moisture will bring us more clouds than not today and there can be some spotty rain later in the day along with temperatures running several degrees below average with highs across Kansas ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

As a weak mid-level disturbance approaches from the southwest, spotty showers will move through the southern half of the state this afternoon, but any rain will be hit or miss. A little better-defined system will bring some more snow to northwestern Kansas Sunday night, especially after midnight while a light mix of rain and snow develops over Southwest Kansas.

Some rain can reach the north central part of the state later Sunday night, but it looks like a dry night for Wichita and South-Central Kansas. Temperatures will be Winterlike again for tonight with overnight temperatures bottoming out in the 20s, ranging from near 20 Northwest to near 30 in Wichita.

With temperatures going below freezing, a little freezing drizzle can’t be ruled out from southwest to north central Kansas with a few slick spots later tonight while some late-night snow in Northwest Kansas could result in slippery spots for the Monday morning drive. Snowfall should last through the morning and early afternoon across Northwest Kansas with another 1-3 inches of total snowfall accumulation. Winter refuses to give up!

Off-and-on light rains can be expected Monday across southwest and north-central Kansas but south-central areas should remain rain-free during the day, though there will be more cloudiness than sunshine.

High temperatures will remain cool statewide on Monday ranging from near 40 northwest to the lower and middle 50s in south-central Kansas.

The low pressure system and a cold front will continue chances for mixed rain and snow showers in north-central Kansas, snow showers in the northwest and rain for Wichita and south-central Kansas while the southwest looks dry. Tuesday will bring the return of sunshine as a large high-pressure system pushes into the state but temperatures are expected to remain below normal levels. Temperatures will slowly increase to above our seasonal average as we move into midweek. We jump back up into the 60s and even 70s by the middle of the week.

Rain returns to the Sunflower State Thursday, with showers expected across the region. A few thunderstorms will be possible. After some cooling Friday, the following first weekend of April looks to offer dry weather and a warming trend. We will have a better handle on timing with this system later this week.

3/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain late. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 34 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and a T-storm.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and a T-storm.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston