Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool and rainy pattern, warmup on the way

It is a cool and gloomy start to the day across the Sunflower State. Most of us will struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s by the afternoon.

A band of rain will continue to persist across the southern half of Kansas through the afternoon and evening hours. This rainfall will be light to moderate at times. Those north of I-70 should generally have the lowest rain chances today. A random snowflake could mix in at times, but this activity should stay mostly rain.

Chilly temperatures take back over tonight, where a few more snowflakes could mix in. If you see any snow, it will be heavy and wet, but accumulations are not expected.

Parts of central and south central Kansas should receive a soaking rainfall, totals potentially up to a quarter of an inch or so.

After this disturbance moves out of the state early Wednesday morning, we will be left with a few random showers throughout the day, but a bulk of the rainfall will shut off by then. This system is the best chance of rain for the extended future.

Highs in the 40s turn to 50s by Thursday. We are going to gradually continue to warm as we head through the upcoming weekend. We should return to near average with highs in the 60s.

Our extended temperature outlook is favoring some warmer than average air as we head through the next few weeks. We will get some of that warmer air back I promise!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears