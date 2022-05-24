Widespread rain continues to soak the Sunflower State through midday Tuesday. Some spots across south central Kansas have picked up over 7 inches of rain, like Sumner County near the Conway Springs area. Widespread 2 to 5 inch rainfall reports continue to come in, with more to come.

With all of that measurable rainfall, there are numerous Flood Warnings in place for south central into eastern Kansas. Please remember that you never know what has happened to flooded roadways, even 12 inches of water can float a car away. Find another route.

We will see activity become a bit lighter from south to north as the afternoon progresses. Still, some light drizzle is possible once the heavier bands move through. Plan on the rest of the day being cool and gloomy with spotty rain chances.

This is going to last into the overnight hours as well as the center of low pressure moves through the region. Spotty showers and breezy conditions will even linger into the midday hours on Wednesday. This system takes a while to shake.

A few embedded downpours are still also possible through midday tomorrow, so some spots could still accumulate another quarter inch to 1″+, but most of the activity will remain on the lighter side.

Once we get this current system to clear, we will still be cool on Thursday but our clouds begin to clear. Winds will switch out of the south helping to usher much warmer air in place by the time Friday rolls around. Expect summer-like conditions for Memorial Day Weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots in the 90s. It will also become much more humid. A random shower or storm is possible this weekend, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.

5/24/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears