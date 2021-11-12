Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool and windy, warming trend kicks back in

A chilly and windy day is on tap across the Sunflower State. We are expecting another day of below average temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We should see a good deal of sunshine which will at least help today feel a bit more pleasant.

Winds will continue to be extremely strong on the back side on the cold front. We can expect a persistent northwest wind anywhere between 15 and 30 mph with western Kansas communities possibly seeing up to 40 mph. Gusts will likely exceed that.

We have Wind Advisories in place for a few central Kansas countries. This lasts until 6 PM on Friday. Red Flag Warnings are also out for western Kansas as burning is not advised due to low humidity and high winds.

A chilly night is expected across Kansas, with some of us likely seeing our first freeze of the season. Cover up those sensitive plants or bring them inside! Lows drop to the 20s for most.

We have a nice warming trend on the way over the next few days. Expect lower 50s to turn to mid 50s into the weekend. As we head into early next week, we could see a few 60 and low 70 degree days. Our average high for this time of year in Wichita is 59 degrees.’

We have a slight chance for a few showers, mainly Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The area looks fairly confined to north central Kansas, but activity should stay rather light.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears