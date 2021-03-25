Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool clouds continue, damp at times through Friday

Most of us will be dry to start the day but a few showers will be possible as the tail end of our latest system tracks to the east. Some passing drizzle or mist can’t be ruled out through the first part of the day in Central Kansas. This is also where clouds will linger while more sunny breaks develop to the west.

Highs will stay cool in the 50s due to the clouds, light moisture, and northerly winds. However, winds will be much lighter today.

The evening will be dry but the break between systems will be brief again. As our next system approaches, there could be a shower to the north and west overnight into Friday morning.

Highs will rebound into the 60s to low 70s which will be nice but it’s important for a portion of the area to stay weather aware. A Marginal Risk of severe weather currently skims some of our North Central Kansas counties where a strong to severe storm will be possible.

Late in the afternoon and into the evening a few storms will develop in this part of the area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. That means a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. After sundown these storms will quickly drift into Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.

As this next system tracks to the east we’ll gradually dry out through the night and into early Saturday morning. The weekend ahead will provide more sun and warmth.

The parade of systems continues early next week with a slim rain chance Monday and another cold front that could spark some storms late Tuesday. The cold front will also pack a punch when it comes to temperatures and cool us back down by Wednesday.