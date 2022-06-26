We are on the milder side of the cold front as hotter temperatures have been suppressed to the south.

Those who love hotter temps, sit tight because in a matter of days the heat will gradually spread back north throughout the Central High Plains.

Kansas is definitely a great place to be with highs primarily in the 70s Sunday!

We will keep hold of similar warmth Monday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s to the north. Some temps during the early mornings early this week will be in the 50s for many towns.

Cloud cover will persist the remainder of Sunday into Sunday night. Monday will be a mild day with a chance for showers to the west during the morning.

Any activity with this wave falls apart when it tracks to the east the remainder of Monday.

Temps will warm to the 80s Tuesday into Wednesday. More 90s make the return out west Wednesday and spread east into the rest of the week. We stay dry until Thursday night with a chance for evening storms to the north as the next front approaches.

The holiday weekend through July 4 will not be a washout, but storms will be possible at times so as you make those outdoor plans, please be weather aware.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 78 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman