A standard fall feel carried us through Saturday and it will do it again on Sunday. Expect a good deal of sunshine with a few high level clouds. Those to the northwest will be a touch cooler. Winds pick up a little at times, especially to the southwest.

Keeping those comfortable temperatures around into Monday with increasing clouds. A warm sector begins to work in allowing for 70s back by Tuesday and Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures will come windier conditions.

A few light showers are possible with the warm sector surging through on Tuesday. This chance is best in central Kansas and those out west look to miss out.

We see a huge drop in temperatures later in the week thanks to another potent cold front. That front could spark a few showers and storms for Thursday afternoon in central Kansas. Right now, coverage looks pretty spotty. Far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska need to keep an eye out for a few snow showers potentially.

Our extended outlook is favoring much cooler air for late this week and even into much of next week. Get ready for another week of dramatic temperature swings.

11/6/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 64 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 57 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears