That cool fall feel will stick with us through the weekend. Expect a chilly morning to turn pleasant later on this afternoon. Most of us will be in the 60s. Winds stay nice and light today.

Those in south central and eastern Kansas will have a little bit of extra cloud coverage at times on Saturday. There is a big storm system to our southeast across Arkansas, bringing the outer band to our area. A random sprinkle is possible but the main impact will just be some extra clouds.

Sunday brings those clouds a bit farther west. Again, another random sprinkle or light shower is possible. This will be incredibly spotty, so most of us will stay dry.

We have a great weekend with comfortable fall temperatures. We throttle up those temperatures just a little bit on Halloween. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 70 degrees. Trick-or-treating will start around 60 degrees and drop into the 50s shortly after.

Most of the week remains warm and dry with above average temperatures.

We watch our pattern break down a bit into late next week. Thursday night into Friday morning brings a shift in winds and a few showers developing along the front. This could become a bit more widespread late Friday into early Saturday. We will continue to fine tune these details.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Hi: 67 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Hi: 66 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears