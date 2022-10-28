Friday night plans look spectacular! Any football games or festivals you are heading to will be cool but comfortable. Temperatures eventually drop into the 30s and 40s overnight with a light and variable wind.

The strong fall feel will carry us into the weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds out there on Saturday. Temperatures make another nice run at the 60s by Saturday afternoon. Winds remain nice and light.

Expect a little increase in cloud coverage on Sunday for all of us. As another system slides through, our rain chances unfortunately stay low. Aside from a few sprinkles in south central Kansas, Sunday looks to stay mostly dry as well.

The gradual warming trend will carry us through the weekend and into the Halloween holiday. Expect those temperatures in the afternoon to make a run into the lower 70s. Trick-or-Treating will start off on a beautiful note near 60 degrees and fall into the 50s the rest of the night.

We will hold on to warmer-than-average temperatures for a good part of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman