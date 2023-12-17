It was a toasty day across the Sunflower State, with temperatures well above average. Highs today reached the 50s and 60s.

A quick-moving cold front is pushing across the state this evening. Drier, cooler air follows behind this boundary and will clear skies overnight. It will also lead to a dip in temperatures for the start of the workweek.

Northwesterly winds take control overnight and force temperatures into the 20s and 30s. Clear and starry skies will lead us through the night.

Sunshine will dominate tomorrow, but temperatures will sit closer to our seasonal norm in the 40s. Winds will slowly switch to bring southerly flow into the region.

Southerly winds bring warmer air in for the rest of the week. Temperatures jump to the upper 50s by Wednesday and stay there throughout the week despite the moisture that will arrive in the region.

Our first wave of rainfall arrives Thursday evening for central Kansas. Showers will linger through the night, creating a soggy Friday morning for southcentral Kansas. Western Kansas misses out on this round of moisture but has better chances during the upcoming weekend.

This piece of energy will move into the state on Saturday and linger through Sunday. We will primarily see rainfall this weekend, but some select areas could see a wintry mix as temperatures drop overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures remain above freezing, so a White Christmas is not anticipated.

An unsettled pattern continues through the last week of the year. This much-needed moisture will help chip away at the drought plaguing the state as we arrive in the New Year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 41 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll