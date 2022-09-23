Clouds and showers continue to clear to the east as we push through the afternoon. Those out west will see more sunshine, allowing for temperatures to be a bit warmer, especially across southwest Kansas. Most of us will reach the upper 70s to upper 80s.

We should expect those clouds to clear most of us into the evening. The longer you hold on to clouds in your area however, the cooler your evening will be.

Friday Football Fever looks great nonetheless as temperatures remain pleasant through most the night. A random shower is possible in far southern Kansas. Lows tonight will greatly vary. To the northwest we are expecting another night in the 40s with lower 60s to the south.

Winds stay out of the south overnight and into Saturday helping our temperatures climb back to the 80s and lower 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies for the weekend. A front drops in late Saturday into early Sunday and throttles that brief heat back for the afternoon.

Lower to mid 80s will be common through most of next week. Rain chances look scarce.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears