Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool nights for now lead to warmer days by the weekend

The rain has been fantastic for southwest Kansas! This part of the state needs it. Many towns have been reporting 0.4″ to more than an inch in spots! Hopefully, this is not too late for the wheat.

Data through 10 AM Tuesday, Courtesy Kansas Mesonet

We have another batch of showers working out of Oklahoma, but it will skim our southcentral and southeastern communities through afternoon. Showers will be on a downward trend through evening for points north. Trends continue to point to a dry resolution for the first pitch of the Wind Surge this evening! We might also be able to steal a few slivers of sunshine by game time.

Temperatures will be cool, a good 15 degrees below average, for May.

Temperatures will be crisp after sundown leading to overnight lows mainly in the 40s which will have you grabbing a jacket.

Sunshine will peek through the clouds Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

While a sprinkle or a shower cannot be ruled out, it looks like a dry day.

We climb on Thursday with many more 60s and 70s to the west.

Active weather will return starting Friday. It will be a warmer day with highs in the 70s and 80s to the southwest. The humidity level will also go up with dew points in the upper 50s near 60.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday leading to more widespread activity Friday night into Saturday morning. With more moisture available and instability, a storm or two could be stronger.

More rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, but concentrated near I-70. We will need to watch for the possibility of severe weather at this time. Depending on how far south a boundary will travel, another round of rain could flare up Sunday night near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman