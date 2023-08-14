Get ready for a beautiful day across the Sunflower State! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine and a nice breezy out of the northwest. This is all thanks to last night’s cold front.

Drier, cooler air has filtered into the state behind the front. Cloud cover is being driven out of the region, and we will continue to see clear skies throughout the day and overnight. It is clear to see where that cold front has moved off to by looking at satellite.

Lows tonight will fall into the 50s under clear and starry skies. Winds stay out of the north.

The cooler trend will not stick around for long. The 80s hang out for the first half of the week, but we will gradually warm up as we inch closer to the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs flirt with the triple digits.

This is as a ridge of high pressure will build over the Plains. High pressure compresses our air back down towards the surface and causes it to heat. Toasty temperatures will stick around as the high will be stubborn to leave.

This ridge will also keep our forecast dry this week. Rain chances will be scarce through the next ten days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll