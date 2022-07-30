Liquid gold is falling from the sky this morning across southern Kansas, but unfortunately it is not amounting to much. We will keep that chance for a few showers through the morning, tapering off midday.

With more sunshine to the north today, temperatures will be a bit warmer. Still, we stay well-below average for this time of year in the 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be light today with mostly cloudy skies south.

We will keep a random chance for a shower throughout the afternoon but most of the state will end the day on a dry note. Overnight another random shower or storm is possible, but coverage will remain isolated.

The rain chances fall as our temperatures climb through the upcoming week. We can expect near average temperatures on Sunday and Monday, but soar for the near future after that. We get back to summer with highs in the 90s and lower 100s into next weekend.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm . Hi: 78 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.?

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears