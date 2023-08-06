Temperatures struggled to reach past the 80s today. In the wake of last night’s storms, we saw low humidity and comfortable temperatures. That, paired with plenty of sunshine, made for a wonderful end to the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will push into western Kansas late tonight. We are not expecting to see another severe tonight, though a strong storm along the Colorado state line is not out of the question.

Temperatures tonight will be split between the 50s and the 60s. Western Kansas will be a touch cooler thanks to the overnight rain chances while the central half of the state will see lows in the 60s and breezy winds.

Showers will linger into early Monday morning. A stray shower or two could reach southcentral Kansas, though most activity looks to stay in the southwest section of the state. Skies will clear completely when most people head out to start their week.

Temperatures will stay well below average tomorrow with highs in the 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine during the daytime before storms arrive in the evening.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for northwest Kansas with a Marginal Risk covering the rest of the western half of the state. Strong winds up to 70 MPH and gold ball-sized hail will be the primary concerns, but we cannot completely rule out the possibility of a tornado.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will march into western Kansas after 6 PM Monday. Isolated pockets of heavy rain will accompany the strong winds as storms advance east through the night. Once this line reaches central Kansas, it will become more disorganized and lose its strength, posing less of a severe threat.

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected on Tuesday night. A Slight Risk is in place for a large portion of our counties along and north of I-70. These storms will arrive in the late evening and overnight with all modes of severe weather possible.

We stay cool in the 80s to start the week thanks to winds out of the north. But our luck changes as we approach the middle of the week. By Friday, a warming trend will send us back into the mid to upper 90s

Rain chances will be on the rise as we finish up the weekend and look ahead towards the next workweek. Temperatures will also settle back towards a more seasonal feel in the low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll