Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool Thursday before temps rebound into the weekend

As expected, some snow showers have invaded Western Kansas. These are light but could cause a few slick spots to develop. However, any travel impacts should be minor. Even though there are some radar returns in portions of Central Kansas there probably isn’t anything reaching the ground.

These snow showers will taper through the morning hours and should be done by the time we get into the afternoon. This is when we’ll start to see cloud cover break and reveal some sunshine.

Winds have died down and will be light today but they’ll begin to switch out of the south and then turn breezy to the west. The switch to southerly flow today won’t be enough to warm us up. We’ll stay cooler than normal mainly in the 40s. There could be a reading as low as the 30s to the northwest and as high as low 50s to the southeast.

Clouds will continue to break after sundown and skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll go back into the freezer again as lows dip into the 20s.

We’ll start to warm back up as we head into the weekend. Highs return to the 50s Friday and even some 60s Saturday.

Friday also brings a slim rain chance that will skim South Central and Eastern Kansas.

Over the weekend and early next week there will be a couple more systems that will track close by but most of us will miss out on the moisture as it stays to our south and east.

Overall, it’ll be nice end to February and start to March with some sun and mild highs in the 50s to 60s.