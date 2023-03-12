Cooler weather will be in control for the next few days in the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday. A colder morning will give way to a colder afternoon with cloudy skies to start the day, slowly clearing around midday with more sunshine into the afternoon.

Highs will be more chilly the farther north you go, with low to mid 40s and lower 50s in Southwest Kansas.

A couple of sprinkles will be possible in southwest Kansas but effectively we remain dry today as the rain will be too light to accumulate. A second wave of light flurries over the same areas will be possible Monday morning, but it’s a similar story with at most a dusting of snow and no drought relief.

Lows Monday morning will be frigid, reaching down to the teens and 20s with a hard freeze expected across Kansas. Highs Monday remain cold in the 40s for most of the state. Winds stay light and begin to shift to the southeast for western Kansas, which will be the first sign of warmer days to come!

A quick warming trend takes hold by Tuesday, raising highs to the 50s, and then we jump to the upper 60s and some 70s on Wednesday with gusty south winds.

Those gusty winds will be a calling card for our next storm system on Thursday. Temperatures again reach the 60s in Wichita, but a cold front will push into western areas and give them a colder day. Precipitation chances look healthy with this system as plenty of moisture should be in place as the front and associated low pressure arrive, with rain in the Wichita area and a transition over to snowfall possible in areas farther north and west!

Colder air moves in behind the system, and next weekend will be on the colder side. At least we should stay dry during that time.

3/12/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 50 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 46 N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 28 E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 61 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 51. Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.