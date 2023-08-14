The cold front has cleared the KSN viewing area. Rainfall was fruitful for some over the weekend, but many missed out. Looking ahead, we are going into a long, dry and soon-to-be hot stretch of weather through the end of the month.

Temperatures early this week will be easy to take and pleasant. Lows fall back into the 50s across the region overnight with clear and starry skies. Winds remain out of the north through Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow with winds slowly turning southerly by the afternoon. Sunshiny skies will pair with low humidity and a light breeze making for a beautiful day.

Wednesday will turn hotter with highs back into the 90s with the heat building in western Kansas first. The rest of the region will partake in highs well into the 90s and flirting with the century mark into the weekend.

The heat some will take hold effectively shutting off any chance for rainfall this week, over the weekend and even into next week. Sunshine with primarily light winds will dominate the weather headlines with the heat.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman