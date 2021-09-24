Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cool tonight, hot temperatures briefly climb back into the forecast

A weak cold front sliding through the state kept those to the north and west under a slightly cooler air mass today, with southern Kansas warming into the mid 80s. Those heading out to Friday night football will notice temperatures falling off as the sun sets. Expect 60s and low 70s by the fourth quarter so you may want that light jacket heading out the door.

Lows drop to the 40s and 50s overnight, so expect a cool and crisp start to your Saturday.

We will stay warm through the weekend. Expect widespread 80s across the state on Saturday with 90s returning on Sunday. Keep in mind our average high right now for the Wichita area is 80 degrees, and we should soar above that into early next week.

Temperatures stay mighty warm for the upcoming stretch, but there is some relief on the way late next week.

We will also see a few storm chances as well as more of an unsettled pattern takes over. This brings activity to Kansas Tuesday night through Thursday, possibly lingering into Friday. Something we will keep an eye on as the overall pattern is still a bit unclear.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears