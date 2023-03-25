We have chilly and partly to mostly cloudy conditions across Kansas this morning with some dense fog in the western part of the state. Some of that fog could cause slick spots in the west early today with temperatures below freezing so use caution. Dense fog advisories are in effect for much of western Kansas until 9 o’clock this morning.

Light accumulations of snow are also possible in the northwest today into tonight, so winter refuses to go away. Once the fog thins out in the western part of the state this morning, the snow will develop across northwest Kansas and continue into this evening where up to an inch of accumulation and slippery travel will be possible.

Otherwise, there can be some spotty rains in central Kansas later in the day as the moisture surges back into Kansas. A few showers in southwest Kansas this morning will translate east through central Kansas during the afternoon reaching the I-135 corridor including the Wichita area the second half of the afternoon.

Clouds will generally be on the increase today with highs ranging from the lower 40s northwest to the upper 50s south central.

Spotty rain showers linger into Saturday evening with snow winding down in the northwest then skies remain rather cloudy overnight with lows from near 20 in the northwest to 20s to lower 30s elsewhere, a cold night for this time of year.

Spotty showers will move through the state on Sunday afternoon, and rain will be hit or miss through the evening. High temperatures will remain well-below average on Sunday.

Another round of rain will march into western Kansas on Sunday night with some snow likely again for Northwest Kansas. Moisture will continue overnight, with snowfall sticking around in northwest Kansas through Monday morning. Accumulations will be possible through Monday morning for northwest Kansas. The highest snowfall totals will be in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures will slowly increase toward our seasonal average as we move into the workweek. Highs sit in the 40s and 50s before we jump back up into the 60s by the middle of the week.

Rain returns to the Sunflower State late Wednesday night into Thursday, with showers expected across the region. A few thunderstorms will be possible. We will have a better handle on timing with this system later this week.

3/25/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy Lo: 32 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 35 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and a T-storm.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston