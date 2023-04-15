Showers and storms pulled to the east before sunrise, and in their wake we are left cool, cloudy, and windy this morning. A cold front is bringing in cooler air and will end the streak of warm days Kansas has seen lately.

Temperatures will be slow to warm against a stout breeze from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and mostly cloudy skies. Today’s high in Wichita will only reach the upper 50s.

Rain will be less extensive today but we will see some lingering showers through the day across much of the area. Rain chances around 20% will continue through the afternoon but end around sunset. Cloudcover decreases later in the day, allowing some sunshine at times.

Tonight, cold air will be firmly in place and keeps us cold with lows in the 30s, with freezes possible in western Kansas.

Tomorrow, the warming trend starts as skies become mostly clear. The northwest wind will continue but the sunshine will push highs into the 60s.

We’re back to the 70s by Monday with more abundant and not too much wind. Monday will be a beautiful day across Kansas! Clouds begin moving back into the skies on Tuesday as a weak disturbance sneaks by, which may bring a few showers back to Kansas.

Temperatures boost to the 80s by midweek but the warmth will be short-lived, as another cold front with more storm chances looks to arrive by Thursday. This will usher in another cooldown that drops temperatures back to near and below normal by next weekend.

4/15/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 39 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Lo: 42. Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.