A quick hit of rain showers is moving across the state as a cold front swings in from the west. Snow has been ongoing in northwest Kansas today and will continue through the evening out there, with rain quickly moving out and leaving us dry across the rest of the area this evening shortly after dark.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for southwestern Nebraska but have been cancelled for all Kansas counties. Heavy snow will be highly localized in Nebraska and will largely stay out of our area of concern.

Colder air pushes in tonight and will turn on the freezer tonight, with lows in the 20s out west and the 30s closer to Wichita.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, with only a slight chance of a stray shower in southeastern Kansas during the day.

Colder air will remain in place and keep us below average for Sunday, with highs in the 40s for western Kansas and the 50s for Wichita.

Another disturbance will arrive late Sunday and continue into Monday and brings another round of showers and snow to Kansas, with quite similar impacts to today’s system. Snow remains confined to northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska, where localized banding could bring some isolated heavier totals, but by and large will bring limited impacts as temperatures will only barely be cold enough to support snow. Spotty showers will be possible elsewhere, but substantial moisture isn’t expected.

With the additional snow possible Monday, snow totals could be significant in southwest Nebraska, but Kansas will likely not see more than an inch or two in the Goodland and Colby areas.

Drier conditions are expected into the middle of the week, with south winds returning and bringing moisture back by Thursday or Friday as our next storm system approaches. This could lead to some thunderstorms in the area especially for eastern and southern Kansas, with some severe weather possible if moisture can reach far enough north. Western Kansas will likely miss out on the rainfall.

3/25/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% Chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 34 Sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and a T-storm.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.