Expect a mainly overcast, cool and damp afternoon today with spotty rain showers but a good deal of the time will be rain-free, so outdoor plans should not be canceled. Snow showers this Friday morning have brought very minor accumulations to the far northwestern part of Kansas with spotty rain showers elsewhere across the state. Parts of north central Kansas have seen some sunshine so far today. Temperatures are below-average and will remain that way into early next week. A damp and cool afternoon will be with us with highs only in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

The heaviest bands of moisture stay to our southeast in Oklahoma and Missouri into Friday night.

Severe storms and a few tornadoes are expected farther southeast toward the Lower Mississippi Valley later this afternoon into tonight.

No need to cancel any Friday night plans as most of the region will be dry the bulk of the time with just some spotty shower activity. Snow showers can mix in across western Kansas tonight otherwise any precipitation will be in the liquid form.

Saturday will be another mostly cloudy and cool day across the Sunflower state with a line of showers and a few downpours crossing the region by the afternoon and below-average highs in the 40s and 50s.

The potential for snowfall arrives again on Saturday for portions of northwest Kansas. Snowflakes will mix in with the rainfall during the day, transitioning to mostly snowfall Saturday night as we see lows dip into the 20s.

Cooler temperatures will hang around into early next week with another chance for snow showers in the northwest the first half of the day Monday.

A few quiet days will follow next week along with temperatures warming back to near or slightly above normal by midweek.

Another storm system will arrive next Thursday bringing the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms.

3/24/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20%

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Maney