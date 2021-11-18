Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler afternoon with abundant sunshine, wind picks up Friday

High pressure has been building into the region.

It contributed to a frigid start to the morning and will keep our sky deep blue with minimal cloud cover throughout the afternoon.

Winds will slowly make a turn back out of the south throughout the day today, but it will not do much to boost our afternoon temperatures. Expect daytime highs to rest into the 50s across the Sunflower State.

Southerly winds will aid in taking temperatures up a handful of degrees through the overnight. It will still be cold with a widespread freeze expected once again.

A few clouds build in Friday, but a stronger southerly breeze takes over. Gusts could easily reach between 30 and 40 MPH Friday afternoon with some isolated gusts in excess of 50 MPH not out of the question.

These strong southerly winds will aid in a bump in temperatures headed into the weekend with daytime highs on Saturday into the 60s. The heat is brief as temperatures quickly fall on the other side of a cold front by the second half of the weekend.

There is not much in the way of moisture associated with this next frontal boundary Saturday night. A few isolated showers may spark across southwestern Nebraska and western Kansas.

For many, this cold front passes dry leaving behind a few morning clouds before clearing to afternoon sunshine Sunday. The week of Thanksgiving features plenty of sunshine and a roller coaster of temperatures from the 50s to the 60s as several cold fronts pass through the Central Plains.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige