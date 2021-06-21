Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air does not last long, heat makes quick return this week

Parts of Kansas picked up a healthy amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Some around the Wichita area were able to accumulate rainfall totals in excess of 1″ as the heaviest rain fell across the southern half of the state.

This was all due to a cold front that has now worked through the region and sits to our south. There has been a noticeable change in temperatures that feels refreshing for late June!

Clouds dotting the sky this evening will thin after sunset to lend way to a cooler start to Tuesday morning.

Temperatures to be comfortably cool in the 50s by sunrise.

As high pressure starts to settle back into the region, expect the daytime high temperatures to increase across the state.

Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday with most in the 80s and the 90s near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

The stronger wind speeds we gained today will return by tomorrow evening out of the south.

By Tuesday and Wednesday evenings we will see an isolated chance for a shower or a storm return to the region.

The 90s make a strong return Wednesday with the triple digits to the west. The heat builds on Thursday before another front comes through later this week. Wichita may make it to the century mark for the 3rd time this year Thursday.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will form Thursday night into Friday. Another round of storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be below average over the weekend and into early next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman