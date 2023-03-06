A cold front is doing its job and starting the path to cooler days this week. Warm temperatures from over the weekend will become a thing of the past as temps just below average take over through the rest of the week.

Some gained a hint of warmth today across the southern half of our viewing area, but it disappears overnight as our next disturbance marches closer to the region. Overnight, clouds will increase.

Drizzle and rain showers will form in parts of south central and southeastern Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. Areas farther north and west will have drier air to overcome but drizzle it still possible into Tuesday night.

We will need to watch for pockets of freezing drizzle depending on the timing, location and temperature. Especially the overnights farther north will be more susceptible to this where colder air will take up residency.

More drizzle and light rain showers are possible East into Wednesday. Clouds will become a common sight although the far southwest corner may be able to see a few more breaks enabling a spike in temps.

More pronounced rain is possible East on Thursday. Better chances for snow with this system reside near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Total rainfall accumulation will be highest in eastern Kansas were more than an inch is possible. Less north and west. Temps stay under wraps due to the clouds and on/off chances for moisture into Thursday.

Temperatures try to warm into the first half of the weekend as we track another disturbance Saturday night into Sunday. This system looks to bring rain and snow to the region. We will remain near average for temps into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 35 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 42 Cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman