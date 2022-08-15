The oven is turned on for another day as the next cold front enters the picture. Highs in many towns topped out above 100 year again!

After today, while temps spike in south central, southeast and a small sliver of southwest Kansas in the 90s Tuesday, widespread cloud cover will shift from the north to the south. This will cut out the majority of the heat and offer up hit or miss chances for rain as the boundary tracks through the region heading into mid-week.

This evening expect spotty showers and a few rumbles to blossom near and north of I-70. A few additional storms may develop in eastern Kansas along a boundary.

Farther north a storm or two may reach severe thresholds for hail and high wind. Widespread severe weather is not favored as this cold front sinks to the south.

The northwest corner may see isolated rainfall totals spike above an inch into the overnight.

The axis for any rain shifts into southern Kansas on Tuesday. Better chances for any stronger storms will be from extreme southeast Kansas into the Ozarks.

Total rainfall potential for most will be a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch IF you win the rain lottery. Locally higher totals possible on an isolated basis. The front and any resultant rain chances clear to the south by Wednesday.

Wednesday starts with more clouds and ends with more sunshine. Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s. Looks like we will be under the influence of the trough of milder air compared to the heat dome the rest of the workweek.

Another front takes aim by Thursday night into Friday. Storm chances look to increase through the first half of the weekend. Still of the hit or miss nature Friday into Saturday.

Highs will hover in the 80s and lower 90s which is a fraction of the heat we have come to know this summer. It will not be a washout to kick off the weekend but any rain will be helpful.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman