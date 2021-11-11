Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air settles in along with brisk winds

Showers and storms have moved out to the east along with the latest front and now we are left with dry conditions, brisk winds, and colder temperatures.

Winds are breezy early this morning but will turn gusty as the day progresses.

Winds will also be out of the northwest which will not be conducive for much warming. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. These cool temperatures combined with the wind will have most of us keeping a jacket on most of the day.

Northwesterly flow will bring drier air into the area. Conditions will be primed for high fire danger today, especially to the north where Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from midday and into the evening. Today is not the day for outdoor burning.

There will be more sun than clouds today but a few more clouds will build back into the area tonight as a quick system slides through. It could spark a quick shower as any moisture tracks northwest to southeast. A few snowflakes could mix in to the west but accumulation is not likely due to a brief window of opportunity. The area will dry back out by daybreak Friday.

It will not only be a dry start to the day but cold too as overnight lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

We will start the weekend with a lingering chill as gusty northwest winds bring highs down to the upper 40s and low 50s. However, we will also start the weekend with fair skies too.

We will gain a few degrees over the weekend, especially to the west where highs Saturday return to the 60s. Everyone will warm back above average in the 60s and 70s the early to middle part of next week.

Before the warm-up we have more freezing temperatures on the way which could turn into Wichita’s first freeze of the season. This will happen Friday night into Saturday morning. Clouds gradually build over the weekend as potential for a shower flirts with points north and east Saturday night and Sunday but the next seven days as a whole are looking mainly dry.