Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air tracks east then warms through the mid week

The cooler flow has taken over for the next couple of days as the cold front has swept through the region.

Winds, while not as extreme as they were yesterday and last night, will drop by evening and weaken further tonight. Until that happens, we still need to monitor for brushfires.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the 20s and 30s with lighter winds.

Frost is a possibility into Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A rain/snow shower may hug the Kansas/Colorado state line with a chance for showers south in Oklahoma through Wednesday morning.

This activity looks to dance around our viewing area and continue the trend of dry and clear conditions the remainder of the work week and into part of the weekend. Highs will be knocked back the next couple of days just below average.

The warmth will begin to thrive by Thursday and keep building to the 70s and a few 80s through the weekend. Winds increase Friday and with the unseasonably warm air and dry ground, we will be on the watch for more grass fires.

Unsettled skies return to Kansas next Tuesday with a chance for storms. Some could be strong.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman