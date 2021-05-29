Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler and cloudy today more rain tomorrow

We will be mostly dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds are expected out west where a boundary has set up and will initiate storms later today.

Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. This is way cooler than what is normally expected for Memorial day weekend.

Storms will spark off this afternoon in Colorado. They will track east into Kansas through the evening hours.

A Slight Risk has been issued for our far southwestern counties into the panhandle. This is where the strongest storms will produce large hail and strong wind gusts. The primary tornado threat is out of our area and into Colorado/Texas/New Mexico.

Through the overnight storms will continue to track east. It could be loud and bright with lightning and thunder, but the main threat will be flooding.

These thundershowers will stick around most of the day Sunday. Pockets of heavy rain will coat an already saturated ground and create runoff into the streets. Ponding on the roads is also possible. Those camping or on the lake this weekend should take their precautions.

Sunday looks like the best chance for widespread showers. We will see good rainfall accumulations near 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts.

A few more showers will add to this on Monday, but it will not be as widespread. Rain chances decrease towards the end of the workweek. Temperatures warm from the 60s this weekend to the 80s on Thursday and Friday.