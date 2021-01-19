Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler and not as windy today, warmer tomorrow

Temperatures are cooler today after the front yesterday, but we are on a warmup for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon with increasing sunshine.

Wind will switch to a more southerly flow tomorrow with more sunshine, which will help to warm temperatures back to the upper 50s for most. This wind could cause critical fire conditions thanks to the dry and warmer air.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week. More clouds are expected Thursday as a system approaches from the south on Friday.

This system is trending south and may only reach our southern counties. Better chances for rain and snow over the weekend.

A more active pattern with more moisture will lead to several chances for rain and snow. We will start out cold, but dry out by early next week.