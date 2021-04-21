Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler and rainy at times Thursday, temperatures warming through the weekend

Clouds have continued to increase in western Kansas as the added cloud cover helped to hold temperatures cooler again today.

We cannot rule out a few light rain and snow showers mixing in tonight into early Thursday morning especially for areas near the Kansas/Colorado state line and northwestern Kansas.

Temperatures will be chilly once again as lows dip back down into the 20s and 30s.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for portions of the state. If you live in these areas, keep the plants covered and protected for one more night.

Rain will start to develop across central Kansas ahead of sunrise Thursday.

These scattered showers stick with us throughout the day.

Temperatures will see a boost tomorrow afternoon into the 50s and 60s. South winds could gust 30 to 40 mph helping to pull in the warmer air. Rain and clouds across central Kansas will hold temperatures cooler.

Another storm system arrives Friday. Farther to the south into Oklahoma and Texas, this system will have the potential for severe weather. The Marginal Risk for severe impacts extends northward to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and includes Kay County in Oklahoma. Gusty winds and hail would be our main concerns should a stronger storm develop Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers will spark ahead of a warm front moving northward through Oklahoma Friday.

This gives folks in southern Kansas the chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain will clear to the east early Saturday morning. Sunshine and warming temperatures take over into the weekend as daytime highs soar into the 80s by early next week.

Signals continue to show the potential for organized strong storms possible Tuesday as moisture and heat provide key ingredients for a more spring-like storm setup. At this time, all types of severe weather look to be on the table, and we will need to continue to monitor latest forecast trends through the weekend.

Temperatures will take a bit of a dip by early next week but look to remain seasonable for late April.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige