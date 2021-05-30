Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler and rainy to end the long weekend

Rain is coming down pretty hard from storms scattered across the state. I am not seeing a ton of hail on the radar. Small hail is still likely, but the greatest hazards will be lightning and rain.

The trend today will be similar to this with non-severe storms bringing steady rain with pockets of heavy downpours.

Showers will keep tracking central and east today, then more will form behind it.

The strongest storms will be down to the south and east where we have a Slight Risk issued for the Oklahoma panhandle. A Marginal Risk barely skims Morton, Stevens, and Seward county.

Expect a pretty rainy day most of the day tomorrow as well.

Rainfall totals through tomorrow will range between 2 to 3 inches, with locally larger amounts. We should definitely watch for localized flooding.

The clouds and the rain are going to keep temperatures on the cooler side this afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s.

Showers will be spotty on Tuesday. Rain chances decrease towards the end of the week. Temperatures will warm from the mid-60s today to the low 80s by Thursday. We will feel that humidity creep back in by Thursday as well when dew points are back into the 60s.