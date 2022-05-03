How about we take a (quick) break from severe storm chances. Tuesday brings much cooler air into the state, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Most of us are locked under a mostly cloudy sky for the time being. We will see if we can eat away at some of those clouds later on, especially out west. Highs will stay below average in the 60s. The best part, in my humble opinion, is that we are looking at relatively light winds. They pick up a bit out west, but we are overall quiet today.

Our next chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday. Most of us will see spotty activity during the day. We will pick up some more beneficial rain from time to time.

It will not rain all day, but we will likely see multiple waves of showers and storms roll through.

We do need to watch the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and night. The main threat is going to stay off to our south across the state of Oklahoma, but a slight risk has nudged up to Kay Co. in Oklahoma, as well as those right on the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concern.

Once the stronger activity rolls through late Wednesday along the cold front, we will be left with another chilly day Thursday in the 60s. There could be a few leftover spotty showers on the back end of this system, and it looks like it will be windy out of the west/northwest.

Enough with the cool temperatures, how about we talk warmer weather. As we head into Friday most of us will make a run back at the 70s. Then 80s by Saturday, and even a few near 90 on Sunday. Talk about a temperature swing. We look to stay rather warm into the early parts of next week as well.

We do need to watch a few other systems on Sunday and Monday that could bring additional severe chances. We will keep the risk on the lower end as of now until we gather more details.

5/3/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: E/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears