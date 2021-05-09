Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler days ahead as several rounds of rain move into the Sunflower State

From t-shirts to jackets, we have made a shift over the last 24 hours due to a cold front moving through the region. Afternoon temperatures sat anywhere from 20° to 30° cooler than yesterday afternoon as cooler air filtered in today.

Winds will weaken by evening. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s.

Not only do rain chances return to start the work week, but the added cloud cover will also help to hold temperatures well below average for this time of year into the 40s and 50s Monday afternoon. A few isolated 60s may pop up across southern Kansas.

A wind flow primarily from the northeast to easterly direction will seal the deal for the chill.

As we break out the jackets, we will want to remember the rain gear as well. Our next system will bring constant cloud cover and rain chances to our area heading into the work week. Showers are expected for our western communities first Sunday night into Monday.

Rainfall amounts look light. This will track eastward, but only spread a few showers here and a few showers there.

Many will miss out on much needed moisture.

More showers will get served up out west and make the track east on Tuesday.

Wind Surge fans should wear their rain gear because light rain is a possibility through Tuesday evening. You will want to prepare for a chilly night at Riverfront Stadium.

Areas to the west will win out for the higher rainfall totals. A few showers will drift by Wednesday but not amount to much.

Temperatures will be cool enough that some snow may flirt with the Kansas/Colorado state line! Accumulation is expected to stay to the west into Colorado.

Clouds will be tough to break this week. We may have a few more sunshiny spots by Thursday, but the clouds look to overrule the sunshine into next weekend. The warmth will begin to bounce back by Friday with a chance for showers and storms into Saturday. The humidity is expected to climb for central and eastern Kansas at this time, adding a muggy feeling to the air which is more typical of May.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman