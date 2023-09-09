It’s a quiet start to this second weekend of September across most of the Sunflower state with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

A couple of showers and a rumble of thunder have worked their way into parts of northwest and extreme northern Kansas. Any of these will move through your neighborhood quickly but you may need the wipers for a few minutes this morning.

There can be a couple of showers and a thunderstorm popping up this afternoon in western and northern Kansas this Saturday afternoon.

Otherwise, the region will see a good deal of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures making it above average into the lower 90s.

Better opportunities for rain begin this evening as a cold front approaches from the north and an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west.

A few severe storms may be possible out west late this afternoon and this evening as a loosely organized complex of thunderstorms may develop and drift south. Some of the storms could bring hail and damaging wind gusts.

We can’t rule out lingering shower or thunderstorm activity reaching as far east as Wichita by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight leading to a cool start to Sunday.

Better opportunities for moisture will work it’s way south and west across the state on Sunday.

There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm in the west as well.

Sunday will be a cooler day with more clouds and shower activity. Highs Sunday will range from the middle 70s northwest to the middle 80s in central parts of Kansas.

Another round of storms fires up Sunday evening and continues across the state, and that will continue into Monday with widespread off and on rain and an embedded storm possible throughout the day.

The rain and storms Monday will be mostly triggered by a cold front that brings a significant, lasting cooldown to Kansas. We start next week in the 60s and 70s and will stay there for several days.

We are still looking at some shower and storm chance the second half of the week as well. Some warming is expected by Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee explosively intensified yesterday to a Category 5 hurricane but has since weakened to Category 3. Lee continues to drift west-northwest over open waters east of the Leeward Islands. Lee poses no immediate danger to land, but there is still uncertainty on where it will end up later on this week as it makes a northward turn in the next few days.

9/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 56 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston