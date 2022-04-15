A cold front continues to dive to the southeast this evening, and it will become the focus for shower and thunderstorm development. While a few of our counties are clipped by the Marginal Risk for one or two storms to produce gusty winds and hail, I do not see this being a system that impacts the vast majority of the KSN viewing area.

Most of this activity will remain across southeastern Kansas and into Oklahoma tonight.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle until this evening.

Freeze Warnings are also in effect for portions of north-central into northeastern Kansas, which includes Ottawa county, until 9AM Saturday.

Breezy winds take over this weekend which will keep elevated fire concerns in place due to our ongoing lack of rainfall. Our next piece of energy arrives Sunday and may spark a few sprinkles to light showery activity across central into eastern Kansas.

Areas east of I-135 stand the best chance of seeing anything Easter Sunday morning. We will dry things out by the afternoon for any outdoor Easter egg hunts that may be planned.

Temperatures will remain into the 60s and 70s into early next week. Our next cold front takes center stage Tuesday and will bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms for western Kansas eastward. The second half of the work week will see an increase in temperatures highs jump into the 70s. An unsettled patter remains keeping some rain chances possible the second half of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 41 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 46 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige