Winds from the north have shift our focus to cooler times. Clouds will be on the decline with winds into the overnight as temperatures walk into the freezer.

Highs Friday will be a touch warmer with light winds and sunnier skies.

Winds increase over the weekend from southern Kansas into the eastern part of the state.

Temps will warm and hit a peak Sunday. Our next storm system rolls on by Sunday night into Monday. Trends keep pushing the moisture farther and farther east.

Another quick-hitting system blows in Tuesday night into Wednesday. While this is still many days away, it has a better chance for producing more widespread rain according to latest model guidance. The northwest corner may flirt with snow briefly.

Temps will cool further as another disturbance sweeps through by the start of the following weekend. A quick shot of rain and snow is possible as colder air keeps flowing in our direction. Temps will be much colder the last week of January to kickoff February.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman