Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler Friday, tracking a few chances for rain/snow into early next week

Clouds continue to cover the sky over southern Kansas. This affected afternoon temperatures making them slightly cooler whereas locations north and west felt milder conditions with sunnier skies.

Temperatures turn colder Friday and return to seasonable norms in the 40s.

This weekend, unsettled weather will return to the region as multiple disturbances travel through Kansas. The first on Saturday is pinpointed primarily for northcentral and northeastern Kansas. Rain and snow are possible. The rain will be a cold one and border on freezing rain depending on the timing and temperature.

Another round of moisture is on the way for Sunday. I see a similar pattern setting up on the division of rain to snow for Sunday’s disturbance into Monday followed by another wave Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain starts us off Sunday for central and eastern communities. As it gets colder Sunday evening, we see a transition to snow across northern and western Kansas into Monday.

Similar areas to the north and west may see additional snow Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a lot to be worked out as the track, timing and intensity all play critical factors in who gets what and how much.

Clouds will set up shop this weekend and not budge until the middle of next week to account for this active stream. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s but drop to the 30s early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman